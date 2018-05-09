 »   »   » Anand Ahuja Wore Sports Shoes At His Wedding Reception Just To RUN AWAY, Say Trolls!

Related Articles
As funny as it might sound, trolls took aim on Twitter and poked fun at Anand Ahuja for wearing Nike shoes at his own wedding reception. A user went ahead trolling and stated that the groom wore the Nike sports shoes as he just wanted to run away from everything as fast as possible and the others joked that Anand Ahuja is smart enough to wear shoes and tie the lace tight, so that all the sisters can't hide it and ask ransom.
If this was not enough, another user poked fun at Anand Ahuja stating that he ended up getting late to his own reception and randomly wore whatever was available in front of him aka sports shoes. However, a few users praised Anand Ahuja for his cool swag and confidence for wearing a sports shoe in his reception and appreciated his ability to experiment on the most important day of his life, which is the wedding. Check out the funny tweets below poking fun at Anand Ahuja's sports shoes...
Run Away!
This user poked fun at Anand Ahuja by saying that he wants to run away from everything pretty fast and wisely chose Nike sports shoes to help his cause.
Being In A Hurry
So basically Anand Ahuja was in a hurry on his own reception as the crowd was waiting and wore Nike shoes, because it was in front of him at that moment.
Just Do It
Another user joked that Anand Ahuja wanted self confidence during his wedding reception so wore Nike shoes because the tag line says 'Just Do It'.
Even Messi Loves It
Even football player Lionel Messi ended up falling in love with Anand Ahuja's Nike antics.
These Shoes Are Made For Dancing
This user stated that Anand Ahuja knew beforehand that there would be a lot of dancing at his wedding reception, so he chose comfortable sports shoe so he can keep his foot safe.
Money Matters!
So Anand Ahuja saw in hindsight that his sisters will hide his shoes and ask ransom, so he wore a sports shoe and tied the lace tight, just to save money.
Full Of Praises
This Twitter user praised Anand Ahuja for his confidence and chill for sporting a sport shoe on his wedding reception, which is actually a very rare occurrence.
Who Is Next?
We wonder who is the next target for wedding Twitter trolls, folks!
