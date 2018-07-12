English
 »   »   »  Anand Mahindra Tweets A Heartwarming Message For Sonali Bendre!

Anand Mahindra Tweets A Heartwarming Message For Sonali Bendre!

    Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre recently left everyone in shock when she revealed that she has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer. The actress is currently undergoing treatment in New York for the same. After several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to wish her speedy recovery, Anand Mahindra of Mahindra Group tweeted that that she is an inspiration for everyone.

    He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Sonali, your true inner strength & positivity shines through in this new look...In the words of author & priest Richard Rohr, you have 'Fallen Upwards'-you have used a fall to rise & become a Lighthouse for others." Well, we must say that he has perfectly summed up our feelings!

    sonali

    On Tuesday, the actress had expressed gratitude to her fans and supporters for their love and prayers she received after revealing that she was suffering from the deadly disease.

    Later she even shared a picture on Instagram where we said that she was as confident as ever and was ready to bounce back in life. Sonali wrote, "In the words of my favourite author Isabel Allende, "We don't even know how strong we are until we are forced to bring that hidden strength forward. In times of tragedy, of war, of necessity, people do amazing things. The human capacity for survival and renewal is awesome."

    She further wrote, "The outpouring of love I've received in the last few days has been so overwhelming... and I'm especially grateful to those of you who shared stories of your experiences in dealing with cancer, whether it was your own or of loved ones. Your stories have given me an extra dosage of strength and courage, and more importantly, the knowledge that I'm not alone."

    "Each day comes with its own challenges and victories and so for now, I'm taking this #OneDayAtATime. The only thing I'm trying to be consistent about is maintaining a positive outlook... literally #SwitchOnTheSunshine - it's my way of dealing with this. Sharing my journey is also part of this process... I can only hope it reminds you that all is not lost and that someone, somewhere understands what you're going through," Sonali had further added in her post.

