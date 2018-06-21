English
Ananya Panday Shares A Throwback Picture With Her Mom & It's Too Good To Be Missed!

Posted By:
    Ananya Panday shared a throwback picture on her Instagram handle and its too cute to be missed. The image shows a little Ananya enjoying a piece of cake along with her mother Bhavna Panday and it takes you down memory lane of your own childhood. Also, both the mother-daughter duo absolutely love cakes and pastries and we're not at all surprised when she posted a picture like this. Ananya captioned the image as, "I got it from my Mama #BirthdayGirl #WeWereProbablyLookingAtCake."

    Also, Ananya Panday's mother Bhavna Panday had recently opened up about her daughter's debut in Student Of The Year 2 by saying, "I hope she lives up to everyone's expectations. I want all the kids to do well, but you obviously want the best for your child."

    When Asked If Ananya Always Wanted To Be An Actress

    "Yes. But when you are young, you only think of funny professions and they keep changing. As you grow up, you tend to be whomsoever you look up to." Also, the image shows a little Ananya enjoying a piece of cake with her mommy Bhavna.

    She Further Commented

    "Earlier, Ananya wanted to become a ballerina but post 13-14, she has only spoken about becoming an actress. When she expressed that to us, we were happy with her decision."

    Student Of The Year 2

    Ananya Panday is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Student Of The Year 2 and will be alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.

    Met With A Car Accident

    During the shoot of Student Of The Year 2 last week, Ananya had to drive a car, and despite she being a good driver, she ended up banging the car against a tree.

    Ananya Escaped Unhurt!

    Thankfully, Ananya Pandey escaped unhurt but the car ended up being damaged. The crew of the film immediately rushed to her rescue during the mishap.

    SOTY 2 Release Date

    Student Of The Year 2 is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 23, 2018. The movie is co-produced by Karan Johar.


    Story first published: Thursday, June 21, 2018, 16:44 [IST]
