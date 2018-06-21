 »   »   »  Ananya Panday Shares A Throwback Picture With Her Mom & It's Too Good To Be Missed!

When Asked If Ananya Always Wanted To Be An Actress

"Yes. But when you are young, you only think of funny professions and they keep changing. As you grow up, you tend to be whomsoever you look up to." Also, the image shows a little Ananya enjoying a piece of cake with her mommy Bhavna.



She Further Commented

"Earlier, Ananya wanted to become a ballerina but post 13-14, she has only spoken about becoming an actress. When she expressed that to us, we were happy with her decision."



Student Of The Year 2

Ananya Panday is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Student Of The Year 2 and will be alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria.



Met With A Car Accident

During the shoot of Student Of The Year 2 last week, Ananya had to drive a car, and despite she being a good driver, she ended up banging the car against a tree.



Ananya Escaped Unhurt!

Thankfully, Ananya Pandey escaped unhurt but the car ended up being damaged. The crew of the film immediately rushed to her rescue during the mishap.



SOTY 2 Release Date

Student Of The Year 2 is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 23, 2018. The movie is co-produced by Karan Johar.

