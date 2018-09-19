English
 »   »   »  AndhaDhun Song 'Aap Se Milkar': Ayushmann Khurrana-Radhika Apte's Chemistry Looks Intriguing

AndhaDhun Song 'Aap Se Milkar': Ayushmann Khurrana-Radhika Apte's Chemistry Looks Intriguing

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    After a series of successful song hits Like 'Paani Da Rang', 'Saadi Galli Aaja' and 'Nazm Nazm' amongst others, Ayushmann Khurrana is back with a romantic melody titled ' Aap se Milkar 'for his upcoming next AndhaDhun to woo your hearts.

    ands

    Penned by Jaideep Sahni and composed by Amit Trivedi, the track has been shot at Francos the bar in Mumbai. Its a romantic number which shows the love chemistry between Ayushmann and Radhika moving around the city. Ayushmann is super excited about this song since its  first association with Sriram Raghavan. Check out the song right away here-

    Interestingly, the actor plays a musician in the film however with a twist. Ayushmann Khurrana plays a blind pianist in the film. A love connection with Radhika Apte and an unknown relationship with Tabu in the film with Ayushmann has left the audience with curiosity.

    ALSO READ: Exclusive! Sanya Malhotra Is Excited To Watch Thugs Of Hindostan For This Reason

    AndhaDhun stars celebrated actress Tabu in a pivotal role. The actress will be seen in a grey character once again after Drishyam . The film also features Radhika Apte who lately had been getting a lot of appreciation for her work.

    'AndhaDhun' is directed by Sriram Raghavan starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte and is slated to release on 5th October.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 19, 2018, 16:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 19, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue