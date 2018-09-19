 »   »   »  AndhaDhun Song 'Aap Se Milkar': Ayushmann Khurrana-Radhika Apte's Chemistry Looks Intriguing

After a series of successful song hits Like 'Paani Da Rang', 'Saadi Galli Aaja' and 'Nazm Nazm' amongst others, Ayushmann Khurrana is back with a romantic melody titled ' Aap se Milkar 'for his upcoming next AndhaDhun to woo your hearts.

Penned by Jaideep Sahni and composed by Amit Trivedi, the track has been shot at Francos the bar in Mumbai. Its a romantic number which shows the love chemistry between Ayushmann and Radhika moving around the city. Ayushmann is super excited about this song since its first association with Sriram Raghavan. Check out the song right away here-

Interestingly, the actor plays a musician in the film however with a twist. Ayushmann Khurrana plays a blind pianist in the film. A love connection with Radhika Apte and an unknown relationship with Tabu in the film with Ayushmann has left the audience with curiosity.

AndhaDhun stars celebrated actress Tabu in a pivotal role. The actress will be seen in a grey character once again after Drishyam . The film also features Radhika Apte who lately had been getting a lot of appreciation for her work.

'AndhaDhun' is directed by Sriram Raghavan starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte and is slated to release on 5th October.