 »   »   » Angry Sonam Kapoor SLAMS A Journalist When Asked About Deleting Deepika Padukone's PadMan Video!

A few days ago, Sonam Kapoor grabbed headlines when she reportedly deleted Deepika Padukone's PadMan boomerang video from her Instagram page.
In the past the two actresses have been known to share cold vibes; thanks to a certain Kapoor! Sonam's act of deleting Deepika's video added more fuel to the reports of a brewing catfight between them. At a recent event when Sonam was asked about it, here's what she said-
Sonam Lost Her Temper
When quizzed about the 'deleted' video, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress lashed out at the reporter and asked her not to create a controversy when there is nothing.
She Had Few Words Of Advice
Sonam slammed the female journalist saying that she should support other women so that they can move forward.
Sonam Cleared The Air
She stated that she has not deleted that post and there were some technical issues with her account.
Angry Fans Of Deepika Had Slammed Sonam
It all began when a fan of Deepika pointed out that her PadMan promotional video was missing from Sonam's Instagram page. As soon as the news began spreading, Deepika's fan thrashed Sonam and called her 'jealous' and 'insecure'.
Some Of Them Even Insisted Deepika To Unfollow Sonam
Post this incident, many fans of Deepika commented on her page to unfollow Sonam Kapoor. 'Ouch', we tell you!
What Catfights?
Recently while talking to a daily, Sonam slammed reports of catfights. She was quoted as saying, "Catfights between actresses may make spicy news. But actresses are hardly fighting with each other during a film. They are happy doing their own thing."
Meanwhile on the professional front, Sonam will be next seen in Veerey Ki Wedding co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania and Sumeet Vyas.