 »   »   » Angry Sonam Kapoor SLAMS A Journalist When Asked About Deleting Deepika Padukone's PadMan Video!

Sonam Lost Her Temper

When quizzed about the 'deleted' video, the 'Veere Di Wedding' actress lashed out at the reporter and asked her not to create a controversy when there is nothing.



She Had Few Words Of Advice

Sonam slammed the female journalist saying that she should support other women so that they can move forward.



Sonam Cleared The Air

She stated that she has not deleted that post and there were some technical issues with her account.



Angry Fans Of Deepika Had Slammed Sonam

It all began when a fan of Deepika pointed out that her PadMan promotional video was missing from Sonam's Instagram page. As soon as the news began spreading, Deepika's fan thrashed Sonam and called her 'jealous' and 'insecure'.



Some Of Them Even Insisted Deepika To Unfollow Sonam

Post this incident, many fans of Deepika commented on her page to unfollow Sonam Kapoor. 'Ouch', we tell you!



What Catfights?

Recently while talking to a daily, Sonam slammed reports of catfights. She was quoted as saying, "Catfights between actresses may make spicy news. But actresses are hardly fighting with each other during a film. They are happy doing their own thing."









