 »   »   » Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's Wedding: Daddy Anil Kapoor Looks Way Too Handsome!

Finally, the most important day has arrived and Sonam Kapoor is all set to tie the knot to the love of her life Anand Ahuja. The wedding is going to a spectacle that one can never forget and a lot of Bollywoodcelebrities are arriving at the venue. In a few hours from now, the love-birds will officially be a couple and the reception will be held tonight at The Leela in Mumbai.
Also, Sonam's daddy dearest Anil Kapoor stepped out of the venue for a brief moment and thanked everyone for their well wishes. He waved at the crowd and mediapersonnel outside with a huge smile on his face. It really is the happiest day of his life too. Anil Kapoor is seen sporting a white kurta and looks way too handsome. Check out the pictures below!
The Handsome Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor looks way too handsome in his white kurta and it looks like he's ageing in reverse.
The Best Day
Despite being busy at his daughter Sonam Kapoor's wedding, Anil Kapoor made time and stepped out to thank everyone.
The Handsome Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor was the first to enter the venue and the actor was seen sporting a blue kurta. He looks handsome as always!
Jacqueline Fernandez Arrives In Style
The Race 3 star Jacqueline Fernandez arrived right on time and in style, and is seen sporting a pink lehenga.
