English
 »   »   »  Anil Kapoor Birthday Bash: Sonam-Anand, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez And Many Celebs Attend

Anil Kapoor Birthday Bash: Sonam-Anand, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez And Many Celebs Attend

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The 'jhakaas' actor, Anil Kapoor turned 62 and my, isn't he aging like fine wine? Anil Kapoor threw a birthday bash later in the evening on Monday and many celebs were in attendance. Anil's daughter, Sonam Kapoor attended the party with her husband. Others who attended were Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Boney Kapoor Karishma Kapoor, the cousins -Janhvi, Khushi, Shanaya and Anshula Kapoor, Anupam Kher and many others. See the pictures below.

    Sonam At Dad's Birthday Bash

    Sonam Kapoor attended the birthday bash of her father Anil Kapoor, with her husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam wore a chic black pin-striped dress with black stockings. Anand Ahuja dressed casually in a white shirt over which he wore a velvet jacket. Earlier in the day, Sonam and the cast of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh had a double celebration; Anil Kapoor's birthday and the release of its trailer.

    Hunk, Arjun Kapoor

    Anil Kapoor's nephew, Arjun Kapoor attended his birthday bash. Arjun looked like a hunk in a white graphic shirt and a black leather jacket. He sported a black beanie.

    Karishma & Malaika Pose Together

    Karishma Kapoor and Malaika Arora posed for the cameras together. Sparkle seemed to be on almost everyone's mind. Karishma looked dazzling in a maroon sparkly dress while Malaika too glimmered in a dark grey pantsuit.

    Anupam Kher At Anil's Bash

    Anupam Kher is a good friend of Anil Kapoor's. He attended Anil Kapoor's birthday party. The veteran actor wore a maroon sweater as he smiled for the cameras.

    The Sisters

    Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor attended their uncles birthday bash on Christmas eve. Janhvi stunned in a dark green sequined halter dress while Khushi wore a black strapless dress with a statement neck-piece.

    Shanaya Looks Edgy

    Anil Kapoor's niece Shanaya Kapoor looked edgy in a multicolored pantsuit with three-fourth pants as she attended her uncle's birthday bash.

    Karan Johar Attends The Bash

    Karan Johar attended Anil Kapoor's birthday bash after making an appearance at Kapil and Ginni's reception. He wore an all black ensemble with a sequined blazer. See? Sparkle was on everyone's minds.

    Sizzling Jacqueline Fernandez

    Actress Jacqueline Fernandez looked sizzling in a black gown with a thigh-high slit.

    Anshula Kapoor At Her Uncle's Birthday Bash

    Anshula Kapoor, Arjun's sister, looked pretty in a printed maxi dress at Anil Kapoor's birthday bash.

    Boney Kapoor Attends The Bash

    Producer Boney Kapoor made his way to Anil Kapoor's birthday bash after attending the wedding reception of Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath.

    MOST READ: Bollywood Divas Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt Spotted On Christmas Eve

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 25, 2018, 1:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 25, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue