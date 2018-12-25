 »   »   »  Anil Kapoor Birthday Bash: Sonam-Anand, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez And Many Celebs Attend

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The 'jhakaas' actor, Anil Kapoor turned 62 and my, isn't he aging like fine wine? Anil Kapoor threw a birthday bash later in the evening on Monday and many celebs were in attendance. Anil's daughter, Sonam Kapoor attended the party with her husband. Others who attended were Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Boney Kapoor Karishma Kapoor, the cousins -Janhvi, Khushi, Shanaya and Anshula Kapoor, Anupam Kher and many others. See the pictures below.
Sonam At Dad's Birthday Bash
Sonam Kapoor attended the birthday bash of her father Anil Kapoor, with her husband Anand Ahuja. Sonam wore a chic black pin-striped dress with black stockings. Anand Ahuja dressed casually in a white shirt over which he wore a velvet jacket. Earlier in the day, Sonam and the cast of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh had a double celebration; Anil Kapoor's birthday and the release of its trailer.
Hunk, Arjun Kapoor
Anil Kapoor's nephew, Arjun Kapoor attended his birthday bash. Arjun looked like a hunk in a white graphic shirt and a black leather jacket. He sported a black beanie.
Karishma & Malaika Pose Together
Karishma Kapoor and Malaika Arora posed for the cameras together. Sparkle seemed to be on almost everyone's mind. Karishma looked dazzling in a maroon sparkly dress while Malaika too glimmered in a dark grey pantsuit.
Anupam Kher At Anil's Bash
Anupam Kher is a good friend of Anil Kapoor's. He attended Anil Kapoor's birthday party. The veteran actor wore a maroon sweater as he smiled for the cameras.
The Sisters
Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor attended their uncles birthday bash on Christmas eve. Janhvi stunned in a dark green sequined halter dress while Khushi wore a black strapless dress with a statement neck-piece.
Shanaya Looks Edgy
Anil Kapoor's niece Shanaya Kapoor looked edgy in a multicolored pantsuit with three-fourth pants as she attended her uncle's birthday bash.
Karan Johar Attends The Bash
Karan Johar attended Anil Kapoor's birthday bash after making an appearance at Kapil and Ginni's reception. He wore an all black ensemble with a sequined blazer. See? Sparkle was on everyone's minds.
Sizzling Jacqueline Fernandez
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez looked sizzling in a black gown with a thigh-high slit.
Anshula Kapoor At Her Uncle's Birthday Bash
Anshula Kapoor, Arjun's sister, looked pretty in a printed maxi dress at Anil Kapoor's birthday bash.
Boney Kapoor Attends The Bash
Producer Boney Kapoor made his way to Anil Kapoor's birthday bash after attending the wedding reception of Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath.
