 »   »   »  Anil Kapoor Breaks Silence On The Possibility Of Mr India Sequel After Sridevi's Demise

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who played the invisible messiah that could only be seen in red light in Mr India, has broken his silence over the rumours of a potential sequel to the 1987 movie, saying every film has its own destiny. The 61-year-old actor starred in the Shekhar Kapur-directed blockbuster as common man Arun who fights the conniving villain, Mogambo to save his country.

The movie, which is touted to be India's first sci-fi project, featured Kapoor's sister-in-law and frequent co-star Sridevi, along with actor Amrish Puri as the memorable antagonist.

There were strong reports that suggested the team will be back for a sequel but Sridevi's untimely demise this February has affected the chances of a follow-up.

When asked about the possibility of a second part, Kapoor told PTI on the green carpet of the 19th IIFA Awards here, "Every film has its own destiny. When it's gonna happen it is going happen."

Remembering Sridevi, an emotional Kapoor said, "Now, obviously (no). We will miss her (Sridevi) and Amrish Puri, the Mogambo. But life goes on. We miss all of them. We will try our best to follow their legacies so that we can make them proud that we made good films and they all appreciate what we have done."

The actor, who has clocked 35 years in the Hindi film industry, is riding high on the record-breaking success of Race 3. He starred in Race 3 alongside Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Next in line for Kapoor is Fanney Khan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao, which releases on August 3.