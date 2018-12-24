English
Anil Kapoor Celebrates His Birthday With The Cast Of 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'

By
    After unveiling the first look of his next film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga, in which he will be sharing screen space with daughter, actor Sonam K Ahuja for the first time, Anil Kapoor celebrates his birthday with the media and the cast of the film.

    The veteran actor shared the poster on Twitter on his 62nd birthday today. "Excited to present the first look of #EkLadkiKoDekhaToAisaLaga. Honoured to begin this journey on my birthday along with my lovely daughter @sonamakapoor," Anil wrote alongside the image.

    Sonam took to Instagram to wish her father on his birthday and also shared the poster of the film, in which the actors will play father-daughter in reel life.
    "What a day to release the first poster of #EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga. Happy Birthday Daddy @Anilkapoor! This film is a tribute to the father-daughter bond..." she wrote.

    The trailer of the film will be released on Thursday. Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star Studios. Also starring Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao, the movie is slated for a February 1, 2019 release.

    Read more about: anil kapoor
    Story first published: Monday, December 24, 2018, 17:21 [IST]
