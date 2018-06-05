 »   »   »  Anil Kapoor Looks Stylish & Cool With Every Race Franchise!

The Supercool Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor has entertained the audiences as Inspector Robert D'Costa in the first two parts and is ready to up the same with his character ‘Shamsher'. Rather than just the character makeover, i.e from RD to Shamsher, Mr. Kapoor has swoon everyone with his look in all the parts.



The Stylish Man Of Race Franchise

Anil Kapoor has up-ed his style game with every franchise and broken stereotypes. One doesn't need to go by his age, as the actor has been always a fitness enthusiast which is visible in his recent pictures.



Matching Up With The Times

Anil Kapoor has matched up to the Fashion Trends of each era with his own style. And it goes without saying that, it is because of him that her darling daughters Rhea and Sonam are fashionistas in Bollywood.



Sporting A Grey Beard For The First Time

Focusing on the man himself, Anil Kapoor will be seen sporting a grey beard for the first time in the ‘Race' series. No wonder, we are totally smitten by this gentleman's stylish appearances. Have a look through Anil Kapoor's stylish appearances in the Race franchise.



Grand Release

Race 3 starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah is all set to hit the theatres on June 15, 2018.

