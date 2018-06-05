 »   »   »  Anil Kapoor Looks Stylish & Cool With Every Race Franchise!

Related Articles
Race 3 directed by Remo D'Souza is inching towards its release date. The film featuring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Daisy Shah, Jacqueline Fernandez, is all set to take over and dominate the first half of 2018. Well even before its release, the movie has been making headlines for all the right reasons. From action-packed trailer to the soothing soundtracks of the film, the third installment of 'Race' series is bound to set new records.
With having Salman Khan on-board, Jacqueline and Daisy's stunning avatars to Bobby Deol's drastic transformation, 'Race 3' promises to be way better than its previous two parts. While there have been major changes in the star-cast, there is one actor who has been a part of all the 3 installments. Yes! It is none other than the 'Jhakaas' actor Anil Kapoor.
The Supercool Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor has entertained the audiences as Inspector Robert D'Costa in the first two parts and is ready to up the same with his character ‘Shamsher'. Rather than just the character makeover, i.e from RD to Shamsher, Mr. Kapoor has swoon everyone with his look in all the parts.
The Stylish Man Of Race Franchise
Anil Kapoor has up-ed his style game with every franchise and broken stereotypes. One doesn't need to go by his age, as the actor has been always a fitness enthusiast which is visible in his recent pictures.
Matching Up With The Times
Anil Kapoor has matched up to the Fashion Trends of each era with his own style. And it goes without saying that, it is because of him that her darling daughters Rhea and Sonam are fashionistas in Bollywood.
Sporting A Grey Beard For The First Time
Focusing on the man himself, Anil Kapoor will be seen sporting a grey beard for the first time in the ‘Race' series. No wonder, we are totally smitten by this gentleman's stylish appearances. Have a look through Anil Kapoor's stylish appearances in the Race franchise.
Grand Release
Race 3 starring Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah is all set to hit the theatres on June 15, 2018.
