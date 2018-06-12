 »   »   »  Anil Kapoor On Race 3: The Challenge Was To Look Larger-than-life

The most awaited film of the year Race 3 starring Salman Khan is all set to hit the screens on June 15, 2018. This is the third installment of the successful Race franchise, and Anil Kapoor is the only actor who has been retained for the third part. The stylish star, who will soon complete 35 years in the Hindi film industry, talked about his journey, race 3 and much more in an interview with The Indian Express.

Anil said, "This June 23, it will be 35 years since Woh Saat Din (1983) released. Even though I have been acting for 40 years, with Woh Saat Din I started my journey as a leading man.''

Talking about Race 3, he said, ''The challenge was to look larger-than-life yet real while avoiding being a caricature. Aside from this challenge, a lot of effort went into my look, body language and the way I deliver the dialogues. We also had to think of his backstory.''

When asked, how he selects his scripts, Anil said, ''I try to figure out if I connect with the story and the character as well as the director and producers. All these boxes must be ticked, before I go ahead with it. Even though we have a nice script, it is important to have a reliable studio, producer and director on board. When the film reaches out to a wider audience, the experience of doing it becomes better. The film has to be good. That's the priority. After that, if they like my work, I'm happy.''

Talking about his debut, he revealed, "The obvious choice to launch a leading man is to make a love story. However, we were never happy with the script of the proposed film. My brother watched the Tamil film Antha Ezhu Naatkal, written and directed by K Bhagyaraj, in Chennai. He loved it. So, we remade it as Woh Saat Din."

When asked about the sequel of Mr India, Anil said,"We are trying. We have not been able to crack it yet. The struggle is to come up with a great idea," he lets out. Will he be back as Mr India? "Yes, if the makers want the film to be good.''