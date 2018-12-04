 »   »   »  Anil Kapoor Says Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt Look Happy Together; Has Some Advice For The Couple!

We Agree To What Anil Kapoor Has To Say!

On being asked to advice Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Anil told Neha, "They look great and happy together."

Anil Kapoor's Relationship Advice For Ranbir- Alia

Anil even had some relationship advice for the couple and quipped, "They should spend as much time together as possible."

Alia To Celebrate Christmas & New Year With Ranbir's Family?

Well, it looks like the couple is paying heed to Anil's advice. Buzz is that Ranbir and Alia will be celebrating Christmas with the former's parents.

Ranbir-Alia Will Have Some Us-Time As Well

A Deccan Chronicle report quoted a source as saying, "At a time when couples normally plan a quiet getaway, it is nice to know that Alia and Ranbir are trying to spend time with Ranbir's family, cheering up Rishi so that he can get better at the earliest.

Rishi is admitted to the Sloan Kettering Hospital and the couple will be seen around Rishi during that period. Of course, they will have some us-time as well."

On The Work Front

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra. The first part of the film is slated to release in December 2019.

Speaking about the film, Ranbir had earlier said, "It is actually a supernatural romantic fairy tale at heart. Ayan will never make a character that doesn't have truth to it, or which is unbelievable. It's too early to talk about the film, but it is something I am terribly excited about."