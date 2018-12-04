 »   »   »  Anil Kapoor Says Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt Look Happy Together; Has Some Advice For The Couple!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
After his much-talked about break-up with Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor is now dating his 'Brahmastra' co-star Alia Bhatt. The couple first set several tongues wagging when they made a joint appearance at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception.
After that, Ranbir confirmed being in love in an interview with a magazine and Alia too almost slipped out her current relationship status quo when she said that she has found her Mr Right adding that she's a "affectionate, beautiful person" when she is in love.
Well, it's not just us who think that these two make a great couple. Recently on Neha Dhupia's show, No Filter Neha when Anil Kapoor was asked to lend relationship advice to the celebrity couples, the actor had some adorable things to say about Ranbir- Alia-
We Agree To What Anil Kapoor Has To Say!
On being asked to advice Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Anil told Neha, "They look great and happy together."
Anil Kapoor's Relationship Advice For Ranbir- Alia
Anil even had some relationship advice for the couple and quipped, "They should spend as much time together as possible."
Alia To Celebrate Christmas & New Year With Ranbir's Family?
Well, it looks like the couple is paying heed to Anil's advice. Buzz is that Ranbir and Alia will be celebrating Christmas with the former's parents.
Ranbir-Alia Will Have Some Us-Time As Well
A Deccan Chronicle report quoted a source as saying, "At a time when couples normally plan a quiet getaway, it is nice to know that Alia and Ranbir are trying to spend time with Ranbir's family, cheering up Rishi so that he can get better at the earliest.
Rishi is admitted to the Sloan Kettering Hospital and the couple will be seen around Rishi during that period. Of course, they will have some us-time as well."
On The Work Front
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukherji's Brahmastra. The first part of the film is slated to release in December 2019.
Speaking about the film, Ranbir had earlier said, "It is actually a supernatural romantic fairy tale at heart. Ayan will never make a character that doesn't have truth to it, or which is unbelievable. It's too early to talk about the film, but it is something I am terribly excited about."
