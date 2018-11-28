 »   »   »  Anil Kapoor Reacts To Buzz Of Being MIFFED With Ranveer Singh Over Not Being Invited To His Wedding

Rumours were rife that Anil Kapoor was upset with Ranveer Singh as he was neither invited to his Haldi ceremony nor to his Italy wedding. According to In.com, "Anil Kapoor and family are rather upset about being excluded from the celebrations in spite of them being family to Ranveer Singh."

The source had further added, "What could have been more upsetting is that the Kapoors were not even invited to the haldi ceremony which was right here in Mumbai. In fact, someone like YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma too was invited to the haldi while the Kapoors weren't."

But when Anil Kapoor was asked about the same at IFFI, he rubbished the rumours and said, "I don't know where the news of me being upset with Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone for not calling me came from. I am going to their reception on the 1st December and I am looking forward."

For the unversed, Deepika & Ranveer are throwing a grand reception party on December 1, 2018 for all of his Industry friends and we hear it is going to be one epic night as who's who of the B-town will be seen in attendance. From the Bachchans to Khans, all the top celebs are expected to grace DeepVeer's reception.

Coming back to Anil Kapoor, he will be next seen in Karan Johar's Takht. The film will also cast Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.