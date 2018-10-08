 »   »   »  Anil Kapoor Shares His Own Love Story; Reveals His Wife Sunita Went On Honeymoon Without Him!

Anil Kapoor's REVELATION: Here's how wife Sunita went on Honeymoon Alone; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

Anil Kapoor & Sunita Kapoor are nothing but marriage goals. The duo have stuck to each other through thick and thin. In a conversation with Human Of Bombay, Anil Kapoor shared his own love story and it's every bit beautiful.

The post reads, "A friend of mine gave Sunita my number to prank call me - that's when I first spoke to her and fell in love with her voice! A few weeks later, we met at a party and I was introduced to her...there was something about her that just attracted me."

"We started talking and became friends. We used to discuss this other girl I liked - you know, if I like her or she likes me? And then suddenly, that girl vanished, leaving me heartbroken. So my friendship with Sunita became stronger because of a broken heart!"

"Little did I know that Sunita was the one all along - we organically started dating. It's not like in the films - I didn't ask her to be my girlfriend...we both just knew. She didn't care who I was or what my profession is...it never mattered."

"She was from a liberal family--a banker's daughter with a happening modelling career and I was totally bekaar! I lived in Chembur and she lived on Nepeansea road, so I would call her and say 'I'll take the bus and reach in an hour.' She would scream, 'No come fast by taxi!' then I'd say 'Arrey I don't have money' and she'd say 'Just come na, I'll manage' and pay for my cab!"

Anil Kapoor also revealed how he got married to Sunita Kapoor and said, "We dated for 10 years - we travelled and grew together. She was clear from the start that she won't enter the kitchen and cook. If I said 'cook' I'd get a kick! So in my mind I knew, I needed to become something before asking her to marry me."

"I went through my share of struggles of not getting work...but there wasn't any pressure from her side...the support was unconditional. So when I did get my first breakthrough, 'Meri Jung' I thought now house will come, kitchen will come, help will come...I can get married! So I called Sunita and said, 'Let's get married tomorrow - it's tomorrow or never' and the next day, in the presence of about 10 people we were married!"

"I went for my shoot 3 days later and madam travelled abroad on our honeymoon...without me! Honestly, she knows me too well...maybe better than even I know me. We've built our life; our home together. We've raised 3 children and been through all kinds of ups and downs. But I feel like we're finally dating now - our romantic walks and dinners have just begun!"

"I mean...we've been together since 45 years -we've had 45 years of friendship, love and companionship. They don't make people like her anymore. She's the perfect mother, perfect wife...and the reason I wake up every morning, motivated. You know why? When I ask her, 'Arrey, yesterday only I gave you so much money' she says, 'Woh sab khatam ho gaya...it's all finished!' and I jump out of bed and run to work!"

If this doesn't make you believe in love and marriage, we don't know what will!

Credits - Humans Of Bombay [Facebook]