English
 »   »   »  Anil Kapoor Said THIS To Deepika Padukone Before She Married Ranveer Singh!

Anil Kapoor Said THIS To Deepika Padukone Before She Married Ranveer Singh!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are now a married couple as they tied the knot on November 14 and 15 at the Lake Como in Italy. The duo threw a Bollywood reception on December 1 at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai and the who's who of town were present to bless the couple. Also, Anil Kapoor opened up about their relationship and said that he was the first one to approve of their love during the shoot of Dil Dhadakne in 2015....

    Here's What Anil Said To Deepika About Ranveer

    "I remember on the sets of Dil Dhadakne Do when Deepika came to meet him (Ranveer) and we were going on the ship. So she was there and I was like - chodna matt isko. Yeh ladka superb hai yaar. Perfect choice! You can't get a better boy," he said to Pinkvilla.

    Anil Kapoor Wished Deepika & Ranveer After Their Wedding

    "That's one good looking couple right there! #ThePerfectMatch May those smiles never leave your faces! Wishing you a lifetime of happiness, love & togetherness! Lots of love coming your way! @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone," Anil Kapoor tweeted.

    Lakhan & Simmba

    Ranveer Singh posted this picture on his Instagram handle a few months ago and captioned it as, "Lakhan and Simmba, love you Anil Kapoor." Anil is a close friend of both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

    On The Work Front

    Anil Kapoor is all geared up for Karan Johar's Takht and the movie also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Ali Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and several others.

    Most Read: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Reception: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Inside Pictures From The Party

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue