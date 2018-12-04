 »   »   »  Anil Kapoor Said THIS To Deepika Padukone Before She Married Ranveer Singh!

Here's What Anil Said To Deepika About Ranveer

"I remember on the sets of Dil Dhadakne Do when Deepika came to meet him (Ranveer) and we were going on the ship. So she was there and I was like - chodna matt isko. Yeh ladka superb hai yaar. Perfect choice! You can't get a better boy," he said to Pinkvilla.

Anil Kapoor Wished Deepika & Ranveer After Their Wedding

"That's one good looking couple right there! #ThePerfectMatch May those smiles never leave your faces! Wishing you a lifetime of happiness, love & togetherness! Lots of love coming your way! @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone," Anil Kapoor tweeted.

Lakhan & Simmba

Ranveer Singh posted this picture on his Instagram handle a few months ago and captioned it as, "Lakhan and Simmba, love you Anil Kapoor." Anil is a close friend of both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

On The Work Front

Anil Kapoor is all geared up for Karan Johar's Takht and the movie also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Ali Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and several others.