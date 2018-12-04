 »   »   »  Anil Kapoor Said THIS To Deepika Padukone Before She Married Ranveer Singh!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Navy Day 2018: Naval Forces Display Acrobatic Skills In Rameswaram
-
- Do You Know How These Three Countries Control The Petrol Price You Pay?
- The Official Wedding Pictures Of Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Are Out!
- The New Tata Harrier Will Have A Starting Price Of Rs 16 Lakh 'On-Road'
- JioGigaFiber Effect: Airtel Comes Up With Different Broadband Strategy
- List Of Places To Visit Near Kannan Devan Hills
- Interesting Facts About December
- Australia Vs India: Hosts Still Strong At Home — Ajinkya Rahane
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are now a married couple as they tied the knot on November 14 and 15 at the Lake Como in Italy. The duo threw a Bollywood reception on December 1 at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai and the who's who of town were present to bless the couple. Also, Anil Kapoor opened up about their relationship and said that he was the first one to approve of their love during the shoot of Dil Dhadakne in 2015....
Here's What Anil Said To Deepika About Ranveer
"I remember on the sets of Dil Dhadakne Do when Deepika came to meet him (Ranveer) and we were going on the ship. So she was there and I was like - chodna matt isko. Yeh ladka superb hai yaar. Perfect choice! You can't get a better boy," he said to Pinkvilla.
Anil Kapoor Wished Deepika & Ranveer After Their Wedding
"That's one good looking couple right there! #ThePerfectMatch May those smiles never leave your faces! Wishing you a lifetime of happiness, love & togetherness! Lots of love coming your way! @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone," Anil Kapoor tweeted.
Lakhan & Simmba
Ranveer Singh posted this picture on his Instagram handle a few months ago and captioned it as, "Lakhan and Simmba, love you Anil Kapoor." Anil is a close friend of both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
On The Work Front
Anil Kapoor is all geared up for Karan Johar's Takht and the movie also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Ali Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and several others.
Most Read: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Reception: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Inside Pictures From The Party
That’s one good looking couple right there! #ThePerfectMatch May those smiles never leave your faces! Wishing you a lifetime of happiness, love & togetherness! Lots of love coming your way! @RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone https://t.co/YWaPbQcqOD— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 16, 2018