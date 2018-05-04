 »   »   » Anil Kapoor To Dance To THIS Song On Sonam Kapoor’s Sangeet Ceremony!

The Sangeet Fun!

It'll be so much fun to see Anil Kapoor dancing to Gallan Goodiyan and My Name Is Lakhan. What makes it even the more fun, is that Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher will shake a leg along with him.

Ek Dum Jhakaas!

We're sure Anil Kapoor's performence at the sangeet will have the guests saying 'Ek Dum Jhakaas'!

Choreographing The Sangeet

The sangeet ceremony of Sonam Kapoor is choreographer by Farah Khan and she personally took up this responsibility as she's a very close friend of the Kapoor family.

The Big Fat Indian Wedding

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all set to tie the knot on May 8, 2018, in an intimate wedding in Mumbai. The preparations are on full swing and the couple are eagerly waiting for their big day.

Wedding Reception!

The wedding reception will take place on the same evening at The Leela and the Kapoor family have invited their near and dear ones for an evening of dance and music to celebrate Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's big day.

They Have A Dress Code Too

The wedding reception at The Leela has a dress code as well and guests should be present either in ‘Indian or Western Formal'.