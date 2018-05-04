 »   »   » Anil Kapoor To Dance To THIS Song On Sonam Kapoor’s Sangeet Ceremony!

Related Articles
Daddy Anil Kapoor is all prepped up for the grand wedding of his daughter Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja and will dance to two songs during the sangeet ceremony which will be held on May 7, 2018. Filmfare quoted a source by saying that the actor has selected two of his own songs and they're his personal favourites too. The source spilled the beans by saying,
"Anil is ecstatic about his performance on Sonam and Anand's sangeet. He will perform on two of his favourite numbers - Gallan Goodiyan from Dil Dhadakne Do and My Name is Lakhan from Ram Lakhan. It will be more fun because Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher will also be joining Anil."
The Sangeet Fun!
It'll be so much fun to see Anil Kapoor dancing to Gallan Goodiyan and My Name Is Lakhan. What makes it even the more fun, is that Satish Kaushik and Anupam Kher will shake a leg along with him.
Ek Dum Jhakaas!
We're sure Anil Kapoor's performence at the sangeet will have the guests saying 'Ek Dum Jhakaas'!
Choreographing The Sangeet
The sangeet ceremony of Sonam Kapoor is choreographer by Farah Khan and she personally took up this responsibility as she's a very close friend of the Kapoor family.
The Big Fat Indian Wedding
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all set to tie the knot on May 8, 2018, in an intimate wedding in Mumbai. The preparations are on full swing and the couple are eagerly waiting for their big day.
Wedding Reception!
The wedding reception will take place on the same evening at The Leela and the Kapoor family have invited their near and dear ones for an evening of dance and music to celebrate Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's big day.
They Have A Dress Code Too
The wedding reception at The Leela has a dress code as well and guests should be present either in ‘Indian or Western Formal'.
