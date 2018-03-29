 »   »   » Tom Cruise To Star In Race 3? The Mission Impossible Star Meets Anil Kapoor In Abu Dhabi

Rumours are doing the rounds that Hollywood biggie Sylvester Stallone would be a part of Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor starrer Race 3. Now the Mission Impossible 2 star Tom Cruise has met Anil Kapoor in Abu Dhabi. Hold on your horses, folks! Tom Cruise is not a part of Race 3, but was in Abu Dhabi for the shoot of his upcoming film Mission: Impossible - Fallout. Even Anil Kapoor was in the same city for the shoot of Race 3 and they made it a point to meet each other.

A source opened up to HT, "Few have any inkling about Anil sir's special meeting but it's true that the two met. In fact, as soon as they found out that they were in the same city, Anil sir and Tom worked their incredibly packed schedules around to make time to meet each other."



Tom Cruise Was Excited To Meet Anil Kapoor The source revealed that "Tom was keen to know what Anil sir has been up to of late," and did everything possible to meet him in Abu Dhabi.

Infectious Energy & Enthusiasm! "During the conversation, when Tom got to know that Anil sir has four releases coming up, he commended him on his infectious energy and enthusiasm."

Fitter Than Ever! Tom Cruise also complimented Anil Kapoor by saying that he is impressed by him as he looks "fitter than ever."

Grand Release Of Race 3 & Mission Impossible – Fallout While Anil Kapoor's Race 3 is all set to hit the theatres on June 15, 2018, Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible - Fallout would release in the United States on July 27, 2018. The worldwide release date is yet to be confirmed.

