 »   »   » Tom Cruise To Star In Race 3? The Mission Impossible Star Meets Anil Kapoor In Abu Dhabi

Rumours are doing the rounds that Hollywood biggie Sylvester Stallone would be a part of Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor starrer Race 3. Now the Mission Impossible 2 star Tom Cruise has met Anil Kapoor in Abu Dhabi. Hold on your horses, folks! Tom Cruise is not a part of Race 3, but was in Abu Dhabi for the shoot of his upcoming film Mission: Impossible - Fallout. Even Anil Kapoor was in the same city for the shoot of Race 3 and they made it a point to meet each other.

A source opened up to HT, "Few have any inkling about Anil sir's special meeting but it's true that the two met. In fact, as soon as they found out that they were in the same city, Anil sir and Tom worked their incredibly packed schedules around to make time to meet each other."

