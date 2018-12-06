 »   »   »  Anil Kapoor Used To Touch Sridevi's Feet Every Time He Met Her As A Mark Of Respect!

I Touched Sridevi's Feet Whenever I Met Her

Anil Kapoor revealed in a reality dance show that he used to touch Sridevi's feet whenever he met her as a mark of respect. He also said that Sridevi used to feel very awkward when he touched her feet and used to tell him to not do it every time.

I Used To Simply Sit & Watch Sridevi Perform!

Anil Kapoor also stated that despite not having any scenes to shoot for the day, he used to be on the sets just to watch Sridevi perform and it made him feel good when she delivered each scene with utmost professionalism.

I Feel Blessed To Have Worked With Sridevi, Says Anil Kapoor

"As an artist I feel blessed to have worked with Srideviji and she had an huge contribution to my career. She was an actor with immeasurable talent who could fill the screen with her magic. We shouldn't remember her with sadness and rather celebrate her brilliance as a performer with love, affection and joy."

I Was Offered To Star Alongside Sridevi In Chaalbaaz

Anil Kapoor revealed that he was offered to play one of the male leads opposite Sridevi in the 1989 blockbuster Chaalbaaz, where Sridevi was seen in a double role. The male leads in the film were finally played by Sunny Deol and Rajinikanth.

Sridevi Is A Complete Entertainer

"Srideviji was a complete entertainer, she could fill the screen with her powerful persona. When I was offered Chalbaaz, I thought what will I get to do in front of Srideviji, who is doing everything in her double role."

I Refused Chaalbaaz As I Was Hesitant!

"As an artist I felt a bit hesitant, so I refused the movie. She created magic on screen the way she portrayed the double role with finesse, which nobody could match." Apart from Chaalbaaz, Anil Kapoor also talked about her role in Sadma. "Her brilliant act in Sadma' will always remain unmatched. Some movies and actors live forever and Srideviji unparalleled act in Sadma is one of them," he summed it up.