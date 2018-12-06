English
 »   »   »  Anil Kapoor Used To Touch Sridevi's Feet Every Time He Met Her As A Mark Of Respect!

Anil Kapoor Used To Touch Sridevi's Feet Every Time He Met Her As A Mark Of Respect!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Sridevi's sudden demise in February has caused a lot of sadness and grief in the country and not a single day has passed by when Bollywood stars have not mentioned her name in interviews, events and posts. The legendary actress remains in our hearts forever and her co-star in Mr. India, Anil Kapoor just revealed that he used to touch Sridevi's feet whenever he met her as a mark of respect.

    I Touched Sridevi's Feet Whenever I Met Her

    Anil Kapoor revealed in a reality dance show that he used to touch Sridevi's feet whenever he met her as a mark of respect. He also said that Sridevi used to feel very awkward when he touched her feet and used to tell him to not do it every time.

    I Used To Simply Sit & Watch Sridevi Perform!

    Anil Kapoor also stated that despite not having any scenes to shoot for the day, he used to be on the sets just to watch Sridevi perform and it made him feel good when she delivered each scene with utmost professionalism.

    I Feel Blessed To Have Worked With Sridevi, Says Anil Kapoor

    "As an artist I feel blessed to have worked with Srideviji and she had an huge contribution to my career. She was an actor with immeasurable talent who could fill the screen with her magic. We shouldn't remember her with sadness and rather celebrate her brilliance as a performer with love, affection and joy."

    I Was Offered To Star Alongside Sridevi In Chaalbaaz

    Anil Kapoor revealed that he was offered to play one of the male leads opposite Sridevi in the 1989 blockbuster Chaalbaaz, where Sridevi was seen in a double role. The male leads in the film were finally played by Sunny Deol and Rajinikanth.

    Sridevi Is A Complete Entertainer

    "Srideviji was a complete entertainer, she could fill the screen with her powerful persona. When I was offered Chalbaaz, I thought what will I get to do in front of Srideviji, who is doing everything in her double role."

    I Refused Chaalbaaz As I Was Hesitant!

    "As an artist I felt a bit hesitant, so I refused the movie. She created magic on screen the way she portrayed the double role with finesse, which nobody could match." Apart from Chaalbaaz, Anil Kapoor also talked about her role in Sadma. "Her brilliant act in Sadma' will always remain unmatched. Some movies and actors live forever and Srideviji unparalleled act in Sadma is one of them," he summed it up.

    Most Read: Article INSULTS & SHAMES Priyanka Chopra For Marrying Nick Jonas; Calls Her Fraud & A Scam Artist

    Read more about: anil kapoor sridevi
    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 17:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 6, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue