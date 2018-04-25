 »   »   » Ankita Konwar Reveals How She Fell In Love With 'Husband' Milind Soman In This Candid Post!

Related Articles
Bollywood heartthrob Milind Soman broke a million of female hearts last week when he finally tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Ankita Konwar. The lovebirds were a hot topic for gossip ever since they made their relationship public. The couple even had to face their share of trolls because of their massive age difference. But like they said, love conquers all, Milind and Ankita got hitched at a private ceremony in Alibaug amidst rumors of their break-up.
The pictures from their nuptials immediately went viral on the internet. After wrapping up with the wedding ceremonies, Milind and Ankita Konwar took to their respective Instagram to share romantic photos with each other. One look and we bet you won't stop going 'aww'-
When Ankita Lost Her Heart
Ankita shared this picture where a bare-chested Milind is fondly gazing at his wife. These two are giving us some immense relationship goals. Mrs Soman give the photo a cute caption which read, " Then love knew it was called love. And when I lifted my eyes to your name, suddenly your heart showed me my way - #pabloneruda #myman❤️ #foreveryouandi #love."
Ankita Never Liked Weddings While Growing Up
In yet another picture she wrote, "Growing up, I personally never liked weddings 🙈 felt like a lot of effort for no good reason 😆 Attended no one's wedding but my only sister's! But that one wedding changed me. The energy, the support from the family and friends is exactly what a couple needs when they start a new life together. We did have a beautiful wedding with the lovely family and friends and their immense effort to make the day memorable for us was/is/always will be a true blessing."
A New Journey
Ankita is seen here flaunting her mehendi-filled hands while Milind is standing facing the opposite side.
A Close-Up Of The Bride
Here's another sneak-peek from Milind-Ankita's dreamy wedding and Ankita's coy looks in this capture says it all.
Milind And Anita Did This Cutest Thing Post Wedding
Milind captioned this picture as, " Nurture the gifts you have received 😊 planting a tree with @earthy_5 for every guest, 11 done! #everydayisEARTHday #celebratenewbeginings #everyday #BetterHabits4BetterLife at @bohemyanblue #love #life #earth #friends #family. On Earth Day, the couple planted a tree for every guest that came to their wedding.
Earlier while speaking about Ankita, Milind had shared, " The girl I'm with right now actually likes my restlessness. She accepts that I may be in one place today and a different one tomorrow, or doing one thing today and something else tomorrow. In fact, she's a bit like that."
