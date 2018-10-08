 »   »   »  'He Forcibly Tried To Kiss Me': Another Actress EXPOSES Vikas Bahl's Disgusting Behaviour At A Party

Related Articles
After Tanushree Dutta's sexual harassment allegations against Nana Patekar received support from a section of B-town celebs, the 'Me Too' movement has gained momentum in Bollywood as well with survivors opening up about their stories. Earlier, Huffington Post published an article about a crew member accusing Vikas Bahl of sexual misconduct. Further, Kangana Ranaut even opened about Bahl's inappropriate behaviour with her and how he would 'bury his head in her neck and hold her tight.'
And now, another noted actress recently exposed Bahl's shocking behaviour with her under the condition of anonymity while speaking to MissMalini-
The Actress Alleges Vikas Forcibly Tried To Kiss Her On Her Lips
The actress told Miss Malini, "He's (Vikas Bahl) has always been dodgy, so I've never hung out with him alone for that reason. One day he was having a party where a lot of people I knew were going so I felt safe. But he got really drunk (or pretended to be) and he forcibly tried to kiss me on the lips, I pushed him and left immediately and he pretended not to see me leaving."
'I Was So Disgusted'
"At least 20 other people were at this party. I left in a rush went to my boyfriends house because I was so disgusted but he kept sending me texts - saying "Why did you leave, I could have dropped you". I wasn't drinking, smoking, smoking up or doing anything. I had just had my dinner and gone with some writer buddies."
'That's His Strategy, He Pretends To Be Drunk'
She went on to reveal, "That's his strategy, he pretends to be drunk. He caught the corner of my mouth when he tried to kiss me and I pushed him, not enough people were around to have seen it. But after I left he kept asking, "Are you hungry, should I make you some kebabs, did you eat?" feigning ignorance. That's what he does. Pretending to be drunk then saying things like, "I didn't do anything, did you do something?" This is why I am not requesting him for work, and have boycotted him entirely socially and professionally."
'His Ex-Wife Knew About His Shenanigans'
The actress further added, "His ex-wife knew about his shenanigans too. He's basically ruined her life. He got fired from some places he worked at before on similar ground. My question is why start a company with a repeat offender when you know? This can't be a surprise to anyone. I am somebody, I have a career and am an actress of repute. Someone who should not be afraid to call cops on such a man and I am yet afraid to name names."