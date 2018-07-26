 »   »   »  While Facing Trolls For Mulk, Anubhav Sinha Is Taking Inspiration From Deepika Padukone!

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who deals with the alienation of Muslim community through the story of a family caught in a terror plot in Mulk, says he is not taking a political stand with the film. The director is more interested in exploring the human side of the story through the film, which stars Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu in key roles.

"The film has a good intent, it is not a political film in anyway. It is a very social film, about everyone. I knew I wasn't going to take a political side, I wanted to take a human side which can't be wrong or controversial," Sinha told PTI.



With Mulk, the 53-year-old director, who was subjected to vicious trolling on social media over the film, says there was not a single moment of self-censorship.



"I have not curbed anything. In fact, I have been told by people 'Are you sure about this scene, dialogue?' and I said, 'I am'. Today, when they see the film there is nothing that can offend anyone," he says.



The politically-charged climate today can be tricky, especially for artistes in the entertainment business but Sinha says if one has to worry about the consequences, then something is not right.



"I don't feel scared but when people ask me this question and say, 'Please take care, stay safe', that is not a good thing to hear. You are saying something about your country, your people, that you strongly feel and I don't know how to curb it.



"Either you don't say it and make a safe film like 'Dus' or you say it and make a 'Mulk'. There is no in between. I can make a safe 'Dus', a safer 'Ra.One' but not a safe 'Mulk.'"



The filmmaker was impressed with the way Deepika Padukone, who faced death threats for Padmaavat, handled the situation.



"I loved the way Deepika conducted herself- with dignity, courage and grace. I am sure she felt threatened at times, if someone is constantly saying on TV that he will cut her nose or head off, there are points of vulnerability. You might feel petrified but the way the girl handled it, I have total respect for her.



"But nothing happened. They were never going to do it. People chose to market it like that because it was selling like a good story. There was a man sitting with an open sword on a news channel and it was allowed! Imagine. So this fear was marketed."



Also featuring Neena Gupta, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Ashutosh Rana and Prateik Babbar, among others, the film releases August 3.

