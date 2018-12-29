 »   »   »  Anupam Kher On The Accidental Prime Minister Controversy: “I Am Not Going To Back Off”

Anupam Kher's upcoming movie, The Accidental Prime Minister has stepped into controversy after the release of its trailer. The film, based on a 2014 memoir by the same name, is about the life of former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh, during his tenure as the PM from 2004 to 2014. The trailer drew flak from various wings of the Congress party. Read up to find out how Anupam Kher responded to the controversy.

The trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister has drawn strong reactions from different wings of the Congress party. Dubbing it a 'propaganda' film, the party's Maharashtra youth wing demanded a special screening of the film from its producers. There were even reports that the Congress party, which is in power in the state of Madhya Pradesh, had decided to ban the film in the state but these reports have been cleared by a Congress MLA who said that it is incorrect and no such decision has been taken by the MP government.

Responding to the controversy, Anupam Kher, who will be seen portraying the character of Manmohan Singh, took to Twitter and said, "I am not going to back off. This is my life's best performance. #DrManmohanSingh will agree after seeing the film that it is a 100% accurate depiction."

Talking to TV channels, Anupam Kher said, "They should be happy that a film has been made on their leader. They should bring the crowd to watch the film as it has dialogues such as 'Will I sell my country?' which shows how great Manmohan Singh ji is."

"The more they protest, the more publicity they will give to the film. The book has been out since 2014, no protests were held since then, so the film is based on that," he added.

The Maharashtra Youth Congress later withdrew its demand for a special screening of the movie. Lauding this, Anupam Kher said, "It is good if they have changed the thought process. It is fantastic. It is a great sign of maturity."

It looks like Anupam Kher had preempted that the movie might get into a controversy. During the trailer release of the movie on December 27th, 2018, the actor had said, "This film has to be perceived as a film, it should not get into controversies just because of whosoever is in the background. There is also a lot of humour in this film. There is a lot of conversation too, so people can't say that it is a silent film. Anyway, there are many people who are waiting to see if I have goofed up in any way while playing this character. They are waiting to attack me. But, as an actor, I will never let that happen."

Directed by Vijay Gutte, The Accidental Prime Minister is set to release on January 11, 2019.

