 »   »   »  Anurag Kashyap On Manmarziyaan 'Smoking' Scene Controversy: I'm Sorry If Anyone Feels Genuinely Hurt

While Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan received rave reviews, a few section of the Sikh community felt offended over certain scenes in the film. On Tuesday, a petition was filed by the Supreme Sikh Organisation objecting to a scene in film where Abhishek Bachchan's character Robbie is smoking a cigarette after taking off his turban.
The complainant raised an objection stating that Robbie, who plays a Sardar character, "solemnises his marriage rituals in a gurudwara and then goes out. He removes his turban and smokes a cigarette."
As per the petitioner, it hurts the sentiments of the Sikh religion. It further stated that since the actors are role models for the young generation, such scenes give a wrong message to the society.
Finally, Anurag Kashyap reacted to the ongoing controversy and issued a long statement explaining his stance and defending the film. Here's what the filmmaker wrote-
Manmarziyaan Is Not Commenting On A Community
"I am not in India and I have been reading about the Sikh community feeling offended by the smoking scene. This film is not commenting on a community, it talks about individuals and their choices."
Anurag On How He Shot His Scenes
"Every step of the way, we asked for guidance from Sikh people for the film. When we shot the sequence in Gurudwara, we were told we can't shoot them getting married as it can't be faked so me made the actors do only "Mattha tekna ". When we were shooting scenes , no member of crew was allowed to smoke inside the houses.
'We Created What We Saw With Our Own Eyes'
"When we shot the smoking scene , it was shot on the street and there were close to 150 people watching the shoot. We asked before doing the scene and were told that he has to take the Turban off before he smokes away from his house. We were also shown how Robbie should take the turban off with both hands and how he should hand it over and how the cousin should take it . Most of the 150 people in the crowd were sikhs and we were told that's how it is. We created what we saw with our own eyes and after discussion. It was never the intention to hurt the community and why would we do that when we got so much love from them."
'Manmarziyaan Is A Story Of Three Individuals & Not Their Religion'
"The city of Amritsar opened their hearts and doors to us and everything was done with utmost care. Not a single thing was shot without guidance. We wanted to show things the way they are. No religion teaches crime or anything anti-humanity, yet those things happen. It doesn't mean they are offending the religion. Manmarziyaan is a story of three individuals and not their religion."
Anurag Apologizes For Hurting The Sentiments Of Sikh Community
"I am sorry if anyone feels genuinely hurt but I would also request that please don't make this unnecessary political because it's not. I have always put out things the way they are without an agenda. Technology does not allow us to cut a scene and it affects the story telling . So I definitely can not do that now. To those whose hurt is genuine, I offer a genuine apology, that wasn't my intention. And for those who are doing it for attention, I am glad you have got the attention."