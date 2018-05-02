 »   »   » Anushka Sharma Is The Reason Why RCB & Virat Kohli Are Not Doing Well, Say Trolls!

Went As Far As Divorce

An irate RCB fan, went as far as tweeting that Virat Kohli should divorce Anushka Sharma, just because he feels her presence is what makes the team lose focus.

Rocket Scientist!

As per this user's 'thoughts and analysis', the only reason why RCB lost to CSK is due to Anushka Sharma's presence at the Chinnaswamy Stadium and not their bad bowling performance.

Please Leave RCB Alone

This user begs Anushka Sharma to stay away from the stadium citing that whenever she steps in, RCB loses.

Lucky Or Unlucky?

This user plays the blame game to a whole new level by stating that Anushka Sharma's presence indeed brings bad luck to the team.

Great Actress, But Bad Luck!

An RCB fan praises Anushka Sharma's acting skills but immediately launches an attack on her asking her to stay out of the stadium as RCB is not winning when she's around. He ends up saying "sorry to say this" like it's the truth!

Bad Luck Anushka?

Another user says Virat Kohli must do pujas to drive away bad luck from his life aka Anushka Sharma.

Revenge Is A Dish Served Cold!

This troll states that Virat Kohli is losing every game when Anushka Sharma is in the stadium as he's taking revenge on her for doing crap movies like Pari and Phillauri.

Troll Lord!

This meme has to be given an A+ for its creativity, folks! What do you think? This is next level of all memes. Poor Virat Kohli!