 »   »   »  Anushka Sharma Can't Contain Her Happiness As Virat Kohli Receives The Khel Ratna Award!

Anushka Sharma cheered for her husband Virat Kohli from the stands as he powered his way against England in the recent test series in London and now she cheered him while seated at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as Virat Kohli walked up on stage to collect the prestigious Khel Ratna award from the hands of the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind.

As soon as Virat Kohli received the Khel Ratna award, Anushka Sharma beamed with pride and the actress just couldn't take her eyes off him and applauded his hard work and contribution towards cricket. Check out the picture below...

Also, just recently, Anushka Sharma revealed in an interview that she married the greatest man in the world. She said, "We are both very awkward with the fame that we have, we don't embrace stardom and fame and that's why, I think, we connect so much. We run away, sometimes, from these things."

"Sometimes, we find a need to be in our own cocoon. And that's the reason why we are so self-sufficient. And when I say self, I mean both of us because we don't see each other as two different people. Him and me are male and female versions of each other," she said to Film Companion.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is currently shooting for her upcoming film Zero alongside Shahrukh Khan. The film also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role, and despite Anushka and Katrina starring in the same movie, they will not be seen together on the silver screen. Zero is being directed by Aanand L Rai and is scheduled to hit the theatres during Christmas 2018. Shahrukh Khan, for the first time in his career, will play the role of a dwarf in the movie.

