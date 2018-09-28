 »   »   »  Anushka Sharma Completes 10 Years In Bollywood, Says 'I Want To Be Like My Character In Sui Dhaaga'

The Film Industry Is The Greatest Teacher, Says Anushka

Anushka Sharma calls the film industry as the "greatest teacher" that has made her navigate through the complexities of life. "I think no industry teaches you better than this place because it's really tough here. You'll find all kinds of people. You'll find kindness in people, you'll find shrewdness in those same people. It's just so complex that you understand how life is. And at the same, it's extremely simple. If you just kind of understand for what it is and accept for what it is," she says.



I Want To Be Like My Character Mamta In Sui Dhaaga!

Anushka Sharma, who stars in Sui Dhaaga: Made in India, says she is trying to be more like her character, Mamta, who only offers her opinion when asked. In the Sharat Katariya-directed film, Anushka plays a housewife who is hesitant to express herself. "I'm definitely way more expressive than Mamta. I'm trying to be like her. I only want to give my opinion when I'm asked," she says.



My Character Expresses Herself Only When Asked!

"My character will express herself only when she is asked. And when she does, she'll express herself so clearly that she would rattle the onlookers. She's extremely wise for her age. I would laugh openly like I do, but when Mamta laughs she'll always cover her face as if she's apologetic, even about that," she adds.



Sui Dhaaga Is Empowering To All Women!

Anushka Sharma says through the film, her character also starts discovering herself - that she is more than a wife, she is a companion and a business partner to Varun Dhawan's Mauji. "Her husband's support makes it clear to her that she is his equal partner, which in turn empowers her. And this is very important for someone coming from a middle-class family."



A Genre-redefining Film!

As a producer, Anushka is satisfied with the manner in which her last production Pari was received. The actor, who featured in the title role, says the intent behind the film was to redefine the horror genre. "I know the film didn't do those mad numbers but I think it did a lot more than that in terms that people spoke about how it was genre-redefining film," she says.



Mainstream Vs Genre-based Films!

"I think it always helps when an actor who is known for doing mainstream films supports a film and a genre like this. It really opened up an avenue for more of these films," she adds. The actor says her banner, Clean Slate Films, will soon make an announcement about future projects. Sui Dhaaga, a Yash Raj Films production, released on September 28, 2018.

