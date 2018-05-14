 »   »   » Anushka Sharma Ends Cold War With Deepika Padukone? Praises Her Cannes Look Leaving Fans Surprised

Related Articles
- FIR Actor Shiv Pandit Gets Hitched To Ameira Punvani; Anushka Sharma & Zoya Akhtar Wish The Couple
- Anushka Sharma's Birthday Pledge Is Proof That She's A Real Animal Lover!
- Anushka Sharma Is The Reason Why RCB & Virat Kohli Are Not Doing Well, Say Trolls!
- Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Might Make Anushka Sharma Feel Uncomfortable With THIS Decision!
- Sonam Kapoor Calls The Idea Of Grand Wedding DISGUSTING: What'd Aishwarya & Anushka's Reactions Be?
- Anushka Sharma Has Already Watched The Teaser Of Ranbir Kapoor's Dutt Biopic; Read Her Reaction
- 5 Exciting Things About Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja's Wedding!
- Zero: Katrina Kaif Turns A Beautiful Bride In Red But Who's The Lucky Man?
- John Abraham Is Doing ILLEGAL & CRIMINAL Things, Will FALL Flat On His Face Says Prernaa Arora
- Zero: Shahrukh Khan Is Very Fast Growing Into A Child!
- Will Deepika Padukone & Anushka Sharma Chuck Their OLD COLD WAR & Collaborate For This Mega Project?
- Zero: Katrina Kaif Posts A Picture With 'Birthday Boy' Abhay Deol & It's SUPER CUTE!
When Anushka Sharma graced the couch of Koffee With Karan Johar, she didn't shy away from admitting that she and Deepika Padukone are not good friends. Whereas, Deepika Padukone never made such comments and despite Anushka's comment, the former praised their 'sassy' episode of KWK.
Rumours have been always rife that more than Deepika, it's Anushka, who is not very fond of Deepika. During an event, when Anushka was asked about Deepika's Padmaavat trailer, Anushka gave a very weird reply grabbing the eyeballs of gossip-mongers. Now what? Well, the recent comment of Anushka's on Deepika's picture has left everyone shell-shocked.
No More Cold War?
It all happened when Anushka Sharma praised Deepika Padukone's Cannes magenta-coloured outfit. Fans were elated to see these two top actresses exchanging comments on Instagram. (After all, it doesn't happen everyday).
Shall we consider that Anushka is extending an olive branch towards Deepika?
Deepika Left Everyone Speechless
Deepika Padukone's killer look most of the fashion critics in awe of her and she deserved all the attention.
Fierce & Sassy
Deepika Padukone shed all the inhibitions and owned the red carpet of Cannes like never before and we just loved it!
Yasss!
Deepika Padukone slips down into a bathtub of L'Oreal lipstick and she's living the dream of all the girls!
Be As Enchanting As Deepika!
Yet another stunning look of Deepika Padukone, donning a floral-printed outfit and flaunting her smile worth a million buck.
'Gold Love'
This metallic outfit of Deepika Padukone made her look hot as hell! This year most of Deepika's look from Cannes made its place in the good books of fashion critics and we aren't complaining.
'Boss Lady'
Who would have thought a purple pantsuit would look this good? We loved how Deepika Padukone experimented with this colour and totally rocked the look!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.