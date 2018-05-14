English
 »   »   » Anushka Sharma Ends Cold War With Deepika Padukone? Praises Her Cannes Look Leaving Fans Surprised

Anushka Sharma Ends Cold War With Deepika Padukone? Praises Her Cannes Look Leaving Fans Surprised

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

Anushka Sharma FORGETS Cold War with Deepika Padukone; Praises her PINK Dress in Cannes । FilmiBeat

When Anushka Sharma graced the couch of Koffee With Karan Johar, she didn't shy away from admitting that she and Deepika Padukone are not good friends. Whereas, Deepika Padukone never made such comments and despite Anushka's comment, the former praised their 'sassy' episode of KWK.

Rumours have been always rife that more than Deepika, it's Anushka, who is not very fond of Deepika. During an event, when Anushka was asked about Deepika's Padmaavat trailer, Anushka gave a very weird reply grabbing the eyeballs of gossip-mongers. Now what? Well, the recent comment of Anushka's on Deepika's picture has left everyone shell-shocked.

No More Cold War?

It all happened when Anushka Sharma praised Deepika Padukone's Cannes magenta-coloured outfit. Fans were elated to see these two top actresses exchanging comments on Instagram. (After all, it doesn't happen everyday).

Shall we consider that Anushka is extending an olive branch towards Deepika?

Deepika Left Everyone Speechless

Deepika Padukone's killer look most of the fashion critics in awe of her and she deserved all the attention.

Fierce & Sassy

Deepika Padukone shed all the inhibitions and owned the red carpet of Cannes like never before and we just loved it!

Yasss!

Deepika Padukone slips down into a bathtub of L'Oreal lipstick and she's living the dream of all the girls!

Be As Enchanting As Deepika!

Yet another stunning look of Deepika Padukone, donning a floral-printed outfit and flaunting her smile worth a million buck.

'Gold Love'

This metallic outfit of Deepika Padukone made her look hot as hell! This year most of Deepika's look from Cannes made its place in the good books of fashion critics and we aren't complaining.

'Boss Lady'

Who would have thought a purple pantsuit would look this good? We loved how Deepika Padukone experimented with this colour and totally rocked the look!

Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

X