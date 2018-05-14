 »   »   » Anushka Sharma Ends Cold War With Deepika Padukone? Praises Her Cannes Look Leaving Fans Surprised

No More Cold War?

It all happened when Anushka Sharma praised Deepika Padukone's Cannes magenta-coloured outfit. Fans were elated to see these two top actresses exchanging comments on Instagram. (After all, it doesn't happen everyday).

Shall we consider that Anushka is extending an olive branch towards Deepika?

Deepika Left Everyone Speechless

Deepika Padukone's killer look most of the fashion critics in awe of her and she deserved all the attention.

Fierce & Sassy

Deepika Padukone shed all the inhibitions and owned the red carpet of Cannes like never before and we just loved it!

Yasss!

Deepika Padukone slips down into a bathtub of L'Oreal lipstick and she's living the dream of all the girls!

Be As Enchanting As Deepika!

Yet another stunning look of Deepika Padukone, donning a floral-printed outfit and flaunting her smile worth a million buck.

'Gold Love'

This metallic outfit of Deepika Padukone made her look hot as hell! This year most of Deepika's look from Cannes made its place in the good books of fashion critics and we aren't complaining.

'Boss Lady'

Who would have thought a purple pantsuit would look this good? We loved how Deepika Padukone experimented with this colour and totally rocked the look!