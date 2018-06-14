 »   »   »  Anushka Sharma Flaunts Her Expensive Wedding Ring; Its Price Will Leave You Flabbergasted [Pictures]

Oh My My!

It has been reported that the wedding ring that Virat Kohli presented to his wife Anushka Sharma is worth Rs 1 Crore.

Virat Had Picked The Ring From Austria

However, it is not just the price that makes the ring special, but the designing of the gem is even more special. Earlier, a source has reported, "He's picked a very rare diamond ring for Anushka that has been specially crafted by an ace designer from Austria."

Details About Its Design

"The design is unimaginably beautiful and reflects surprising elements, every time you see it from different angles. It costs about Rs 1 Crore but it's totally worth the money because whoever will see it, definitely wouldn't be able to take their eyes off it."

Awww!

It was also stated that the cricketer spent around 3 months to finalise on the ring. We're sure Anushka must be very impressed with Virat.

Anushka On The Work Front

Anushka Sharma was last seen in Pari and she will be next seen in Shahrukh Khan's Zero alongside Katrina Kaif. Today (June 14, 2018) the teaser of Zero was released and it's winning hearts.

Anushka's Next With Varun

The actress is also gearing up for Sui Dhaaga, which casts Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Anushka Sharma essays the role of an embroiderer and Varun Dhawan plays a tailor. The movie seems to promote the campaign of Make In India.