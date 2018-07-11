 »   »   »  Anushka Sharma Gets A Talking Statue At Madame Tussauds, Is The First Indian To Get The Honour!

Anushka Sharma becomes the first Indian to get the honour of a talking statue at the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Singapore and her figurine will be seen holding a phone. The unique interactive feature is hand-picked only for a selected few personalities and Anushka Sharma is one among them as her statue will "have her talk". An insider opened up to HT by saying that "Yes, it's true that the wax museum is set to unveil an interactive statue of Anushka."

"Madame Tussauds is extremely selective when it comes to zeroing in on the personalities that get a unique interactive feature. Thanks to the special figurine, she joins the list of illustrious global icons such as Oprah Winfrey, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lewis Hamilton who also have their interactive sets at the Singapore museum."

The insider further commented, "In fact, hers will be the first wax statue in Singapore museum with this feature. It's a new interactive feature that Madame Tussauds is introducing with her figurine. It only proves her popularity across countries because only a handful of global power leaders and icons have such interactive features with their statues."

"Guests can take selfies with her statue and she will be heard saying warm greetings if one picks up the phone. Alex Ward, general manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore says that they are "thrilled to be working with Anushka," the source summed it up to HT.

Also, Alex Ward, the General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore opened up by saying that they are "thrilled to be working with Anushka". He further commented, "She will have the first talking wax figure. Not just families, we also see many young adults from India coming to our attraction, and this is a great opportunity for us to cater to that audience. Anushka has been frequently requested by our guests and we are sure that she will be an incredibly popular addition to our attraction."

