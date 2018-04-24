 »   »   » Anushka Sharma Has Already Watched The Teaser Of Ranbir Kapoor's Dutt Biopic; Read Her Reaction

Anushka Sharma is surely on roll. The actress work front is full of amazing projects. Anushka, who will have a packed year with Sui Dhaaga starring Varun Dhawan, Zero starring Shahrukh Khan and a cameo in the Sanjay Dutt biopic, spoke about the Dutt biopic and said she has recently watched the teaser of the film.

"That (the Dutt biopic) is one film you guys will be very excited and happy seeing. I saw the teaser recently and I liked it a lot. I have a cameo in it. I'm really looking forward to watching the film," she said.

Anushka Sharma also talked about the severe punishment for rape cases and said that she was "1,000 per cent" in support of the ordinance promulgated which provides stringent punishment, including"death"penalty, for those convicted of raping girls below the age of 12 years.

Speaking to reporters, Anushka said, "I am very happy with it. I will be completely, 1,000 per cent in support of the most severe punishment that there is (for someone) who spoils something as innocent as a child."

The actor was asked about her opinion on the ordinance by mediapersons on the sidelines of a Standard Chartered bankin event. She called such crimes the "worst thing to do as a human being".

Anushka added that, like everyone else, she was "deeply hurt and disgusted" by the Kathua incident in Jammu and Kashmir, in which an eight-year-old girl was held captive in a temple there and was repeatedly raped before being killed.

The body of the girl, belonging to a minority nomadic community, was found on January 17 from Rassana forest, a week after she went missing while grazing her horses.

"Like every one in the country, I am deeply hurt by the incident. Even now when I think about it, I feel disgusted and extremely emotional. Like I said in my statement earlier, the most severe punishment has to be meted out to the people involved," she said.

Inputs From PTI