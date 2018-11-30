 »   »   »  Anushka Sharma: I Was Working Literally Two Days Before I Got Married To Virat

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot last year in December. The two lead very busy work lives but the power couple also know that it's important to spend time together. In a recent interview to Quint, Anushka talked about the work-life balance and said, "Work takes up majority of my time. I was working literally two days before I got married. Got married and then was away for a week with Virat and again came back and started shooting for Sui Dhaaga. So I have always been working round the clock and back to back, so much so, that this year we have four releases."

She added, "Like I was always somebody who understood that categorising is important. That this is my work and this is my personal life, is very important and I think both of us have managed to do that really well. Given that we have two lives which are so busy equally. Always traveling so much, all around the world. Sometimes only one person stays in the house at one given time. This is what any new age young couple goes through so we are just a good example for that."

Meanwhile, as per recent reports, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will celebrate their first annivesary in Australia. Talking about the same, a source told DNA,''The two had planned this trip months ago and the Zero team was aware that she would be taking a few days off in December to celebrate this special moment.''

He added, "Shahrukh Khan has planned an extensive promotional campaign with Anushka and she has given till the end of November to finish all the activities. Their story is the film's plot driver, so plans have been made accordingly by the superstar. After the Sui Dhaaga: Made In India star returns, she will dive headlong into the hectic promotions of Zero for the entire month.''

