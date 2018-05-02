 »   »   » Anushka Sharma's Birthday Pledge Is Proof That She's A Real Animal Lover!

Related Articles
On her 30th birthday on May 1, 2018, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma announced she is building an animal shelter on the outskirts of Mumbai. The actor, who is an animal lover, said she always dreamt of doing something to support her "fellow living beings".
"I'm building an animal shelter just outside Mumbai- a home for those animals that are stranded, left to fend for themselves, have to brave harsh surroundings. A home where they will be cared for, loved, protected and nurtured. This has been my calling for years now and my dream is finally coming true. I will seek your time, support and advice to make this home a place that looks after fellow living beings with utmost care and compassion - all in due course of time," Anushka said.
Anushka Sharma Lends A Helping Hand!
The Pari actor urged people to take care of those species who are not as strong as human beings. "Think about how they live, how they are treated, think about their rights, think if they are treated fairly? And what's worse, even if they aren't being treated well, they have no means of doing anything about it and that's where we have to come in as humans who stand up for all living beings."
Helping Animals Is Our Responsibility, Says Anushka
"It is our responsibility. The whole purpose of being the strongest species is to look out for the welfare of all those, not so strong ones around us, so that we truly can give back to our great Mother Earth and live harmoniously," she added.
Getting Inspired!
Anushka said Dalai Lama's words inspired her to work for the welfare of animals and make the world a better place for them. "I was deeply moved by something His Holiness, The Dalai Lama said and his words have stayed with me since then. It incepted an idea deep within me and has propelled me to act on my thoughts of working for animals and trying to make the world a better place for them."
She Quoted Dalai Lama As Well
"His Holiness had said, 'Life is as dear to a mute creature as it is to a man. Just as one wants happiness and fears pain, just as one wants to live and not die, so do other creatures.'" On my birthday, in my own little way, I'm starting something that will give our fellow living beings equal rights, equal care and equal love," she said.
On The Work Front
On the work front, Anushka will next be seen in Yash Raj Films Sui Dhaaga, opposite Varun Dhawan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero.
(PTI News)
