 »   »   »  Anushka Sharma Reacts To Her Pregnancy Rumours: 'People Make You A Mother Before You Are Pregnant'

Anushka Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumours Like A Boss

Anushka told HT, "That (spreading rumours) is something people will do anyway. It's completely unnecessary and silly as you ultimately can't hide such a thing."

Are The Gossip Mongers Listening To This?

"You can hide a marriage but not pregnancy. People can write nonsense but they will only look foolish after four months as you also need to see it," the actress was quoted as saying.

Anushka Says A Lot Of Female Actors Go Through A Similar Situation

"I feel every female actor goes through it, so people marry you off even before you are hitched and make you a mother before you are pregnant. I don't pay attention to it, and just laugh these things off since I find them hilarious."

Anushka Is Working 'Round-The-Clock'

"When I read about such stuff, I think, ‘where do such absurd things come from?' Right now, I'm literally working round-the-clock," Anushka further added.