Anushka Sharma Reveals Why Aditya Chopra Chose Her For Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi!

By
    Actor Anushka Sharma says her debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, which clocks 10 years on Wednesday, has a special place in her heart as she got to work with people who had faith in her. The actor said she is close to producer Aditya Chopra and her co-star Shahrukh Khan even today.

    "Adi (Aditya Chopra, director) used to say that 'we have taken you because you can stand on your own against anyone'. Yashji (Yash Chopra) had also said the same. For a young person like me to hear that was a huge confidence booster,"Anushka told PTI.

    "I got to work with people who were very nice and generous to me. I share a beautiful equation with all of them even now. I am blessed to be working on this film. It changed my life. It is something that is going to be the most special thing I have done," she added.

    The actor, who was 20 when she made her debut, was praised for her confidence on screen, something that she says, came after a lot of hardwork.

    I valued the art I was in, I valued acting a lot, I paid attention and worked towards it. I would read the same script almost everyday, finding something new in it to do. They understood the hard work I was putting into the film. And the only reason I was so confident when I did the film is because I was so prepared. Confidence comes because you work so hard," she said.

    The actor said she still takes notes while reading a script to understand her character.

    "It is different for different scenes. Like, what changes are happening emotionally with my character, what are the reasons of my existence, etc.

    On the work front, Anushka will be next seen in Shahrukh Khan starrer Zero. The film also casts Katrina Kaif in the key role.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 9:55 [IST]
