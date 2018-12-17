English
 Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Are Not Having A Baby Anything Soon, Here's What The Actress Has To Say

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Are Not Having A Baby Anything Soon, Here's What The Actress Has To Say

By
    Anushka Sharma got hitched to Indian skipper Virat Kohli on December 11 last year. Recently, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in Australia and now, the 'Zero' actress is back in the country to promote her upcoming film, Zero which is slated to release this Friday.

    Of late, speculations have been rife about Anushka going the family way. The grapevine was abuzz with rumours that this is one of the reasons why she hasn't signed a film post Zero. Finally, Anushka has reacted to all these reports in her latest interview with TOI-

    Anushka Strongly Condemned The Pregnancy Question

    The actress strongly condemned constant questions about when she is having a baby 'regressive' and said that she felt like she was being asked these by a 'tauji' (uncle).

    Anushka Got Married At A Young Age For A Reason

    She was quoted as saying by the leading daily, "I got married at a young age for a reason. If you are having a baby, it is something that no one can hide."

    You Can't Hide A Pregnancy

    "You can still hide a marriage, but not the fact that you are pregnant," the actress further quipped.

    'People Can Keep Speculating'

    Anushka said, "People can keep speculating (about someone being pregnant), and then after four months when they realise that these stories are false, they will feel silly and say, 'Let's go after the other one who got married, let's talk about her now'!

    The Actress Clears The Air About Her Pregnancy Rumours

    "This is done to generate news. There is absolutely no truth to it and it's not something that's being planned in the near future," Anushka further added.

    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 16:29 [IST]
