 »   »   »  Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Are Not Having A Baby Anything Soon, Here's What The Actress Has To Say

The actress strongly condemned constant questions about when she is having a baby 'regressive' and said that she felt like she was being asked these by a 'tauji' (uncle).

She was quoted as saying by the leading daily, "I got married at a young age for a reason. If you are having a baby, it is something that no one can hide."

"You can still hide a marriage, but not the fact that you are pregnant," the actress further quipped.

Anushka said, "People can keep speculating (about someone being pregnant), and then after four months when they realise that these stories are false, they will feel silly and say, 'Let's go after the other one who got married, let's talk about her now'!

"This is done to generate news. There is absolutely no truth to it and it's not something that's being planned in the near future," Anushka further added.