 »   »   »  Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's First Wedding Anniversary: The Actress Changed His Life In This Way!

'When I Met My Wife I Began To Change'

Virat said, "When I met my wife I began to change. I came from a very different background from north India and I had no idea of what happens in any other sphere of society or anyone else's life. Her life was very different and it came with her own challenges and perspective on things."

'I Have Learnt So Much From Anushka'

"It was amazing to just see myself- how much different things were to the way I think. I was not a very practical person before that. But, she has changed me a lot. I've learnt so much from her. That's what it's supposed to be like, you should help each other grow and she has certainly helped me grow."

Virat On Spending Time With Anushka

"It is hectic but we live in Mumbai now, which is a bit more relaxed as people are used to seeing known people there. When we get time together, we like to spend quality time at home as we don't get too much time together. It is chilled out; it is like any other couple who does normal things."

Virat Never Fails To Flaunt His Love For His Wifey Dearest

Earlier, the cricketer had shared this lovely picture of Anushka with a love-filled caption that read, "The person that inspires me to push forward despite all obstacles. The person that guides me to do the right thing in life against all odds. The person that has changed me inside out and made me realise the power of true love. My strength. My soulmate ❤️."

The Secret Behind A Successful Marriage

Anushka was recently quoted as saying, "Like I was always somebody who understood that categorising is important. That this is my work, and this is my personal life, is very important and I think both of us have managed to do that really well."