English
 »   »   »  Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Land In Legal Trouble, Man Who Threw Garbage Sends Them A Legal Notice

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Land In Legal Trouble, Man Who Threw Garbage Sends Them A Legal Notice

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli posted a video on their social media handle lashing out against a man who threw garbage on the streets from his window car and the clip went viral in no time. The man in question received a barrage of hate comments and the hatred went on for days. Virat Kohli did not even blur the man's face and he ended being famous for all the wrong reasons. It is now reported that the man in question, Arhhan Singh, who was a child actor back in the 90s, has sent a legal notice to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

    Also Read: Is Amy Jackson A Lesbian?

    As per reports, Arhhan Singh's legal notice states that Virat and Anushka took away his rights to privacy by shaming him on social media in front of their millions of followers. "Hi. My legal advisors have sent a notice to Mr Virat Kohli and Mrs Anushka Sharma Kohli. As the ball is in their court, no comments now..as in all fairness I should await their response," Arhhan is reported to have told Zee News over text message.

    Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli Arhhan Singh Garbage

    Virat Kohli had earlier posted the clip on his Instagram handle with the caption, Virat posted the video online with the caption, "Saw these people throwing garbage on the road and pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right!!! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same and spread awareness."

    Also, Arhhan Singh's mother thrashed Virat and Anushka for shaming her son for no reason and took to Instagram by saying, "As a mother,I would like to state that you have not only shamed my son @arhhansingh on social media by not blurring his face, but you've also exposed him to unwanted hostility.... and danger from fanatics for such a small thing that you claim he has done but have no proof of anyways ? I am concerned about my sons SAFTEY !!! (sic)," she wrote.

    Read more about: anushka sharma virat kohli
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue