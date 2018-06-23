 »   »   »  Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Land In Legal Trouble, Man Who Threw Garbage Sends Them A Legal Notice

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli posted a video on their social media handle lashing out against a man who threw garbage on the streets from his window car and the clip went viral in no time. The man in question received a barrage of hate comments and the hatred went on for days. Virat Kohli did not even blur the man's face and he ended being famous for all the wrong reasons. It is now reported that the man in question, Arhhan Singh, who was a child actor back in the 90s, has sent a legal notice to Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

As per reports, Arhhan Singh's legal notice states that Virat and Anushka took away his rights to privacy by shaming him on social media in front of their millions of followers. "Hi. My legal advisors have sent a notice to Mr Virat Kohli and Mrs Anushka Sharma Kohli. As the ball is in their court, no comments now..as in all fairness I should await their response," Arhhan is reported to have told Zee News over text message.

Virat Kohli had earlier posted the clip on his Instagram handle with the caption, Virat posted the video online with the caption, "Saw these people throwing garbage on the road and pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right!!! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same and spread awareness."

Also, Arhhan Singh's mother thrashed Virat and Anushka for shaming her son for no reason and took to Instagram by saying, "As a mother,I would like to state that you have not only shamed my son @arhhansingh on social media by not blurring his face, but you've also exposed him to unwanted hostility.... and danger from fanatics for such a small thing that you claim he has done but have no proof of anyways ? I am concerned about my sons SAFTEY !!! (sic)," she wrote.