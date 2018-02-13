 »   »   » Anushka Sharma's Wedding Saree Designer Sabyasachi Shames Girls Who Can't Drape A Saree Themselves

Sabyasachi Breaks Silence..

Sabyasachi told PTI over an e-mail exchange from Boston, "What was intended to be a comment on celebration of our clothing history and heritage became a debate on feminism. This is not a gender issue."

He further added..

"Since the question was about the saree, women were involved."I would take the same stand on men's national clothing too."

"I have not made any statement on a woman's choice on what she wishes to wear which is always her own prerogative."

Sabyasachi Had Shamed Girls Who Don't Know How To Drape A Saree

Talking to the Indian students gathered in Cambridgeon Saturday, the celebrity designer had said, "I think, if you tell me that you do not know how to wear a saree, I would say shame on you. It's a part of your culture, (you) need to stand up for it."

"Women and men are trying very hard to be something that they are not. Your clothing should be a part of who you are and connect you to your roots," he had added.

Sabyasachi Says It's His 'Personal POV'

In one of his comments at the event, the couturier had then, in fact, credited Indian women for keeping the saree alive, but declared that the "dhoti is dead".

Referring to his remarks, the Kolkata-based Sabyasachi said he had only expressed his "personal point of view". The designer said he had often observed women confessing they do not know how to wear a saree "with a hint of pride".

Sabyasachi Further Reveals..

"My observation came from the fact that I often meet those who say it with a hint of pride on how they don't know how to wear a sari and I find it very dismissive of our heritage. It's a personal point of view."

"You don't need to live your culture all the time but you can merely acknowledge it and celebrate it," said Sabyasachi, who was also in the news recently for designing the weddingdresses of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.