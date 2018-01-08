 »   »   » Baahubali Hangover In Bhaagamathie? Anushka Shetty Just IMITATED Prabhas In the Most EPIC Way!

Ever since movie-goers have witnessed the fierce yet beautiful side of Anushka Shetty as Devasena in Baahubali 2, they have been waiting desperately for the trailer of her upcoming film, Bhaagamathie and here's the good news people - the trailer is here!

The film is about a do-gooder who gets convicted for a murder and taken to custody. However, owing to some political conspiracy, she is dumped at a haunted place and since then the horror drama begins!



You must be wondering how's Bhaagamathie trailer is related to Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2, right? Watch the trailer first & we will tell you how Anushka imitated Prabhas, in the most epic way!



We Couldn’t Ignore These Resemblances Coming to the Prabhas & Anushka Shetty, the last scene of the trailer, where Anushka Shetty is sitting on the throne does remind us of the last scene of Baahubali 2, in which Prabhas takes the throne in the end of the film.

Trailer Gets Positive Reactions Overall the trailer looks promising and fans are loving Anushka's spooky avatar in the second half of the trailer. We have to wait and see to watch the film.

Anushka's Hard Work For Bhaagamathie To play her role in Bhaagmathie, Anushka Shetty reportedly shed 18 kg and we gotta say that the actress is looking simply gorgeous in the first half of the trailer.

Trade Analysts In Favour Of Anushka Reportedly, as per the expectations of the trade analysts, Bhaagamathie will set box office on fire - thanks to her huge fan following post the release of Baahubali 2.



On a related note, the movie is all set to hit the theatres on January 26, 2018. The film also casts Unni Mukundan, Jayaram and Asha Sarath in the key roles.



Don't forget to tell us in the comments section below, how did you find the first outing of Anushka Shetty, post the release of Baahubali 2?