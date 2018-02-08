 »   »   » WHY SO ANGRY? Anushka Shetty LOST Her Cool When Asked About Prabhas; Gives A Very BLUNT Reply!

People love the pairing of Anushka Shetty & Prabhas. So much so that they started expecting that the duo will tie the knot soon just like 'Baahubali tied knot with Devsena'.
Sorry but we have to burst your dream bubble as Anushka gave a very blunt reply when asked about Prabhas and it will surely break many hearts of 'Pranushka' fans. Wanna know why she lost her cool when asked about Prabhas? Keep reading!
Anushka Was Asked About Her Marriage With Prabhas
When Anushka Shetty was asked her wedding rumours with Prabhas, she bluntly replied, "Prabhas and I are not getting married. Please do not expect Baahubali and Devasena like chemistry in real life. It is only for off screen."
Anushka Looked Very Pissed
Anushka looked so pissed because for umpteenth time, the actress has cleared that there's nothing going on between her & Prabhas but still media keeps asking her about wedding rumours with Prabhas!
Definitely Not Getting Married To Prabhas
Recently, while speaking about Prabhas, Anushka had told Deccan Chronicle, "We are just very good friends. And there's nothing between Prabhas and me except friendship. We are definitely not getting married."
Prabhas Also Dismissed His Wedding Rumours
On the other side, just like Anushka Shetty, Prabhas also dismissed his wedding rumours and had said, "I'm not doing any such thing (getting married) now. I'm not even thinking about it.''
Prabhas On His Link-up Rumours
Speaking about the same, Prabhas had said, The handsome actor said, ''Such stories are common. I was, in fact, expecting this. If you work with one [female] actor in more than two films, then people tend to start spreading such rumours.''
He Had Further Added..
"It's normal for me now. Earlier, I used to feel bad and say, ‘How could they write this?' But now, such stories don't bother me. I am okay with them."
Interestingly, Prabhas' Uncle Had A Different Take On His Marriage..
Prabhas' uncle Krishnam Raju, one of the renowned stars in Telugu, while talking to the media at his birthday celebration event revealed that Prabhas is getting married this year.
Ahem! Ahem!
The actor was quoted as saying, "It is embarrassing a bit to answer this question in every interview. Prabhas will get married this year. He is willing to."
On the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in Saaho, alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff.